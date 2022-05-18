Data Engineer – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our leading International Client in the Automotive Sector is looking to employ a Data Engineer to join their dynamic team in East London

Job Description

We are looking for talented data scientist individuals to support with our logistics international team.

Will support within the platform space – assist in setting up best practices, guiding principles, governance templates as well as monitoring and operations support.

Data management supporting specialists who will be involved in standardisation; Data ingestion topics; Kafka.



Outputs:

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Data Architecture design, modelling of data storage / data flow in data warehouses and operative systems. Manage data and meta-data.

Define the standards for data modelling and the maintenance thereof.

Support and maintain machine learning algorithm deployments. Build ETL (data extraction, transformation and loading) storages and analytical tools.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering)

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience in IT

Expert with ETL tools and BI Tools

Data Science / Data Engineering

Big data technologies: Hadoop

Network/Security/Credential management

Middleware Integration

Data Ingestion

Kafka experience and Knowledge

API orientated approach and knowledge

