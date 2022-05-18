Data Management Specialist (IT Compliance) – Gauteng Randburg

Dynamic International team in Cloud Migration, looking for a DATA GOVERNANCE CONSULTANT to join their organization soonest!

Position Highlights:

Advise on the development, deployment and enforcement of policies, procedures, frameworks, and controls that ensure data is used, secured and maintained properly.

Conduct compliance and risk workshops

Facilitate high quality conversation within workshop and training settings across multiple stakeholders

Use your professional and regulatory expertise to influence conversations with the client to around Data Privacy; ISO Standards; Retention Management; Data Classification.

Translate regulatory requirements into workable technology, people and process solutions.

Ensure that new systems and/or applications adhere to existing data management practices, policies, and procedures.

Serve as a liaison between clients, partners, functional areas and technology

Be bold to advise and making sure the client lands on actionable next steps and remediation controls.

Draft policies and procedures

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant degree – BCom Law/ BSc Information Technology.

5 plus years’ experience in Risk & Advisory Management/ Records Management/ Information Risk Management/ Data Compliance/ ISO/ IT Security & Governance.

Understanding of information technology and its relation to data protection.

Proficient in Microsoft Office 365.

Knowledge of data protection legal requirements.

Familiarity with data protection best practices and professional standards.

Excellent communication, facilitation and drafting skills.

Technology Savvy!

If you are consultative and entrepreneurial in your approach, passionate about service delivery and updating your customer on Data Management, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile, Thank you!

Desired Skills:

ISO 27001

Data Privacy

Data Classification

Information Risk Management

IT Security & Governance

Data Compliance

IT Compliance

Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

