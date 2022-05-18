Data Scientist

May 18, 2022

REQUIREMENT:

  • Degree in Engineering with relevant full-stack software, systems and data development experience or Computer Science degree
  • BEng(4 years) completed
  • BSc Comp Sci
  • Strong Statistical, Mathematical and Application Development
  • Technology development experience Python, SQL and Databases, C#/C++/Objective-C/C/Java/Scala/Swift
  • Cloud development experience strong advantage

DUTIES:

  • Design, analysse, develop and deliver sophisticated large scale data processing, data analysis, data science in a telematics engineering environment by utilising large scale date processing and data science software development experience with in-cloud mobile/accelerometer signal and data processing
  • Sustainable and producible data processing/ML/Date Scientific solutions based on telemetry data/telematics data/mobile data/other sensor data sources
  • Complete work orders in appropriate timescales
  • Effective use of development toolset

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • C#
  • SQL and Databases
  • C++
  • Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

