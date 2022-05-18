Data Scientist

May 18, 2022

An insurance company is looking for a Data Scientist in the Midrand area.

Key Requirements

  • 6+ years’ experience
  • Master’s Degree in Information Technology / Sciences / Informatics / Applied
    Mathematics / Statistics / Quantitative sciences / Actuarial sciences / Data
    Mining / Economics
  • SAQA Accredited Equivalent
  • Python
  • R Programming
  • Data Management
  • Statistical knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Python

