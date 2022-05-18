Data Scientist

An insurance company is looking for a Data Scientist in the Midrand area.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience

Master’s Degree in Information Technology / Sciences / Informatics / Applied

Mathematics / Statistics / Quantitative sciences / Actuarial sciences / Data

Mining / Economics

Python

R Programming

Data Management

Statistical knowledge

Desired Skills:

