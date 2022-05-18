Database Administrator

May 18, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Support and maintain the availability, integrity, and performance of all SQL databases.
  • Manage all database changes in all environments.
  • Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the event of a failure.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • BSC Degree in Information Technology or National Diploma in Information Technology
  • Microsoft Certified Database Administrator or Database related Certifications

Experience & Skills

  • 5 years in Database Administration
  • ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)

Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

CUSTOMER

Service Excellence

  • Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders
  • Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
  • Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and external stakeholders
  • Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
  • Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and or stakeholders

Service Excellence – Internal

  • Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action
  • Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production

Service Excellence – External

  • Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily for branch network
  • Advanced assistance with SQL problems

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Systems Administration

  • Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as management where necessary
  • Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration, performance tuning and job scheduling
  • Generate database related diagrams where necessary
  • Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
  • Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast responses to front-end users
  • Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users
  • Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
  • Determine, enforce, and document database policies, procedures, and standards
  • Keeping databases up to date
  • Ensuring databases meet user requirements

Systems enhancement

  • Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems

Testing

  • Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective
  • Develop, manage, and test back-up and recovery plans
  • Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy, and integrity

ORGANISATIONAL LEARING

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

  • Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property
  • Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology

Desired Skills:

  • Database Administrator
  • Information Technology
  • Microsoft Certified Database Administrator
  • ITIL
  • SQL Database

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

