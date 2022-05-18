Database Administrator – Gauteng Braamfontein

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Support and maintain the availability, integrity, and performance of all SQL databases.
- Manage all database changes in all environments.
- Ensure that all production databases are adequately backed up and replicated to ensure limited impact in the event of a failure.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- BSC Degree in Information Technology or National Diploma in Information Technology
- Microsoft Certified Database Administrator or Database related Certifications
Experience & Skills
- 5 years in Database Administration
- ITIL (Change Management, Service Delivery, Service Level Agreements)
Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER
Service Excellence
- Provide excellent quality of service delivery to internal and external stakeholders
- Interpret business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Timeous response, reaction time and turnaround time to internal and external stakeholders
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Output results from “client servicing” activities, value of advice to customers and or stakeholders
Service Excellence – Internal
- Timeous turnaround in responding to requests for action
- Timeous turnaround in setting up of new databases in production
Service Excellence – External
- Timeous turnaround time in setting up of new databases in production, primarily for branch network
- Advanced assistance with SQL problems
INTERNAL PROCESSES
Systems Administration
- Receive action requests and provide feedback to clients as well as management where necessary
- Maintenance of the SQL databases in terms of replication, administration, performance tuning and job scheduling
- Generate database related diagrams where necessary
- Establish the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
- Monitor performance and manage parameters to provide fast responses to front-end users
- Consider both back-end organisation of data and front-end accessibility for end-users
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security
- Determine, enforce, and document database policies, procedures, and standards
- Keeping databases up to date
- Ensuring databases meet user requirements
Systems enhancement
- Provide ideas to optimize and adjust SQL systems
Testing
- Provide quality assurance on database designs from a performance perspective
- Develop, manage, and test back-up and recovery plans
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy, and integrity
ORGANISATIONAL LEARING
Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
- Development and knowledge base and Intellectual Property
- Keep abreast of latest trends in database technology
Desired Skills:
- Database Administrator
- Information Technology
- Microsoft Certified Database Administrator
- ITIL
- SQL Database
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree