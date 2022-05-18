Opportunity Available! Our well known client in the Information Technology Sector is looking to employ a Developer to join their team in East London.
Job Description:
- -Perform programming and related tasks, which include:
o Planning, Estimations and Implementation
o Writing code
o Debugging errors
o Testing
o Technical Investigations
- Write technical documentation
- Communication with stakeholders
- Provide development support to Senior Developers
- Provide mentorship and guidance to Junior Developers
- Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
Continuous Improvement of:
o Skills and Ability
o Work Throughput
o Communication
o Return Rate (Target Less than 10%)
o Estimations
- Facilitate root cause analysis of issues
- Identify areas to improve system performance and availability
- Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure
- Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers
- Ability to resolve design issues
Job Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related
- Minimum of 3 years Progress OpenEdge experience
- Microsoft Certifications Advantageous
- Driver’s License
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- Information Technology
- Computer Science