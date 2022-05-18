Developer

Opportunity Available! Our well known client in the Information Technology Sector is looking to employ a Developer to join their team in East London.

Job Description:

-Perform programming and related tasks, which include:

o Planning, Estimations and Implementation

o Writing code

o Debugging errors

o Testing

o Technical Investigations

Write technical documentation

Communication with stakeholders

Provide development support to Senior Developers

Provide mentorship and guidance to Junior Developers

Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Continuous Improvement of:

o Skills and Ability

o Work Throughput

o Communication

o Return Rate (Target Less than 10%)

o Estimations

Facilitate root cause analysis of issues

Identify areas to improve system performance and availability

Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure

Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers

Ability to resolve design issues

Job Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related

Minimum of 3 years Progress OpenEdge experience

Microsoft Certifications Advantageous

Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

Developer

Information Technology

Computer Science

