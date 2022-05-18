Developer – ASP at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

May 18, 2022

Parvana
Responsibilities:

  • Implementing and maintaining controls. Analysing and resolving software errors.
  • Assisting in development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines.
  • Assisting in the investigation and resolution of technical problems across the organisation as well as within the software development area.
  • Conveying project objectives, risks and success criteria to stakeholders.
  • Designing and developing new software programs and applications assisting other developers and analysts.
  • Developing software programs and applications passing through all stages.
  • Providing technical and architectural documentation for internal and external consumption.
  • Resolving problems with software products or company software systems working with network administrators, systems analysts and software engineers.
  • Suggesting, planning and implementing software improvements and upgrades.
  • Writing, translating and coding software programs and applications commensurate to specifications.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

  • 4 – 6 years’ experience working with classic ASP.
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices.
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems.
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards.

Desired Skills:

  • Classic ASP
  • SDLC
  • Remote

