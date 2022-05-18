Developer (Content) – Gauteng Sandton

Tactical Content Development plans – knowledge and experience to apply a structured methodology to design and develop content like a project

Desired Skills:

PowerPoint skills

Software Development

Design

SEN

Articulate

Content Development Software Package

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– This is the Second Largest Distributor of Consumer goods in Africa and the largest retailor of General merchandise and wholesaler of Basic foods.

Employer & Job Benefits:

To be Discussed

