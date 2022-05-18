Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing user and system requirements.

Designing flowcharts to illustrate software solutions.

Writing efficient code based on feature specifications.

Developing user interfaces.

Prioritising and executing tasks in the software development life cycle.

Designing database architecture.

Testing and debugging Java applications.

Validating software functionality and security.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Work experience as a Java Software Engineer, Java Developer or similar role.

Experience building Java EE applications.

Familiarity with Object-Oriented Design (OOD).

Good knowledge of popular Java frameworks like JSF and Spring MVC.

Experience with test-driven development.

Problem-solving skills.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

