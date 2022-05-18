Developer (Java) – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job purpose

Designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems while delivering high-availability and performance.

Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle, understanding of SDLC.

Java (J2EE) Expert.

Key Performance Area 1:

Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications

To take part in software development and architectural activities

Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging

Identifying production and non-production application issues

Transforming requirements into solutions

Develop, test, implement and maintain application software

Recommend changes to improve established java applications/processes

Develop technical designs for application development

Key Performance Area 2:

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.

Perform code reviews within the project teams.

Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Qualification, Knowledge and Experience

Qualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science

OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)

Experience

+5 years Java Development (J2EE)

Development of Java based API/Web Services (JSON)

Developing of Microservices

Kubernetes

Docker

Understanding of microservices architecture best practices

Object Orientated Design

Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems

RabbitMQ

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial – EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)

Source code management (GitHub)

Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)

Unit Testing

Behavioural Competencies

Able to work alone (unsupervised) and/or within a large team

Continuous learning / Self improvement

Building and maintaining open relationships & communication lines

Initiative, Persistence/ Follow through

Well-spoken / good written communication skills

Conceptual thinking

Technical Competencies

J2EE

Webservices

Microservices

Asynchronous sockets

