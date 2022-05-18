End to End Project Manager – Gauteng Menlyn

Contract position commencing 01 June 2022
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- IT degree and / or relevant years of experience
- 7+ years working exp in Engineering, manufacturing, Automotive, Science,IT
- 5+ years exp in project management with exposure to Engineering or Manufacturing
- 5+ years of Logistics business knowledge
- 5+ years SAP MM, SD, WHSE MGT, HU MGT
- PIC process knowledge
- Certified AGILE practitioner
REQUIREMENTS:
- Ability to deliver high standard IT projects in order to meet business objectives
- Business process and analytical design competence
- Ability to source high quality IT resources to deliver solutions
- Monitoring performance and progress of projects and team members
- Competent in IT project start up, test management and roll out process as well as the measurement thereof
- Obtain platform decisions in cooperation with central Group IT functions
- Provide cost calculations of Design, Build and Project management efforts within projects
- Lead, direct and support project services team
- Forcasting and managing departmental finances
- Compliance of Governance requirements (IT-architecture,security, ompliance)
- AGILE working model
- User acceptance tests
- Roll out and training of product solution
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE ROLE:
- Leadership and global delivery of complex, large scale multi projects
- Project sourcing and pipeline planning for ITO-OTD related projects
- Multi project management, cCnstruction, Integration and Implementation
- Finance and progress reporting
- Supervision of Project Managers
- Risk and Crisis Management
- Business consulting and strategic advice
- Create solution: software development, build and integration texts (individual and stansard IT solutions)
- IT Architecture, Project IT and security architecture
- Plan, specify, execute, automate and maintain functional and technical tests
- Application Management & Operation, technical maintenance
- Release of the products according to Monitor/ Operate IT guidelines
Desired Skills:
- IT
- AGILE Practitioner
- Logistics
- PIC
- SAP
- Project Management
About The Employer:
Leading global brand offering remote/ on-site work location around Pretoria area
Highly motivating, energetic and fast paced working environment