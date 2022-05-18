Fleet Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Wierda Valley

May 18, 2022

PRIMARY PURPOSE

The day-to-day support of Bidvest Bank Fleet operations and IT systems used by operations to effectively manage our client’s fleet vehicles.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
CUSTOMER

  • Escalating system bugs to Vendor
  • Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications
  • Adhere to all deadlines
  • Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matter expertise

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Building new SLAs to process, system forms and process flows
  • Investigating and fixing system and process flow bugs
  • Assisting with user training
  • Assisting user acceptance testing
  • Functional testing
  • Creating user manuals
  • Creating test cases
  • Creating functional and business requirements specifications
  • Ability to diagnose & address application issues
  • Monitor Cherwell daily imports and any related queries
  • Provide Training to supported areas
  • Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development
  • Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements
  • Creation of business requirements specifications for enhancements
  • Assistance with drafting test cases where required
  • Support of user acceptance testing for enhancements and bug fixes
  • Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the necessary teams to identify and resolve

ADMINISTRATION

  • Requirements gathering for enhancements through meetings
  • Documenting of business requirements through meetings
  • Assist Business with data dumps and queries
  • Logging of change control for any changes made
  • Managing, actioning and prioritizing Helpdesk call logs timeously
  • Write SQL queries to find answers to complex business questions

REQUIREMENTS

  • Cherwell Service Management
  • SQL – Advanced
  • Power BI
  • Microsoft Azure
  • SharePoint

Qualifications

  • Business Analysis Diploma/ Degree

Experience:

  • 3 to 5 years
  • Fleet Management Experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Desired Skills:

  • fleet management
  • Business Analyst
  • SQL
  • Crm
  • Power BI
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

