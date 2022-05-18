Fleet Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank – Gauteng Wierda Valley

PRIMARY PURPOSE
The day-to-day support of Bidvest Bank Fleet operations and IT systems used by operations to effectively manage our client’s fleet vehicles.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
CUSTOMER
- Escalating system bugs to Vendor
- Trouble Shooting and support and maintenance on all applications
- Adhere to all deadlines
- Communicate with stakeholders of varying technical ability and subject matter expertise
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Building new SLAs to process, system forms and process flows
- Investigating and fixing system and process flow bugs
- Assisting with user training
- Assisting user acceptance testing
- Functional testing
- Creating user manuals
- Creating test cases
- Creating functional and business requirements specifications
- Ability to diagnose & address application issues
- Monitor Cherwell daily imports and any related queries
- Provide Training to supported areas
- Assist and support developers with queries relating to any ongoing development
- Creation of functional specifications for bug fixes and enhancements
- Creation of business requirements specifications for enhancements
- Assistance with drafting test cases where required
- Support of user acceptance testing for enhancements and bug fixes
- Identify any data quality issues and partialities in data acquisition and work with the necessary teams to identify and resolve
ADMINISTRATION
- Requirements gathering for enhancements through meetings
- Documenting of business requirements through meetings
- Assist Business with data dumps and queries
- Logging of change control for any changes made
- Managing, actioning and prioritizing Helpdesk call logs timeously
- Write SQL queries to find answers to complex business questions
REQUIREMENTS
- Cherwell Service Management
- SQL – Advanced
- Power BI
- Microsoft Azure
- SharePoint
Qualifications
- Business Analysis Diploma/ Degree
Experience:
- 3 to 5 years
- Fleet Management Experience
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
Desired Skills:
- fleet management
- Business Analyst
- SQL
- Crm
- Power BI
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis