Full Stack/ PHP Developer

May 18, 2022

Our International Client, based in Ireland who is in the Hospitality and IT industry requires a Full Stack / PHP Developer to work remotely. Secure and stable internet is a non-negotiable.
Full-stack PHP developer with at least 2 years of relevant experience

Must have:

  • 2+ years’ experience in a software development role.

  • Experience developing web applications.

  • Strong SQL knowledge.

  • Excellent knowledge of PHP.

  • Excellent problem-solving skills.

  • Ability to communicate clearly and effectively both verbally and in writing with internal teams.

  • Knowledge of XML, HTML, JavaScript CSS, JSON, REST APIs.

  • Experience using version control systems (e.g. Git).

  • Business level English (at least upper-intermediate or better)

Nice to have:

  • Relevant Technical degree.

  • Basic knowledge of the command line Linux environment.

  • Experience working with Scrum or other agile methodologies.

  • Knowledge of Atlassian tools like Jira and Confluence.

  • Experience using PostgreSQL.

  • Experience using Laravel.

  • Knowledge of or experience using AngularJS.

Responsibilities:

  • Developing and maintaining their web based applications via front end coding, back end coding and database management.

  • Investigating, diagnosing and resolving application related issues.

  • Working within a team delivering new features to our clients on a regular basis.

  • Contacting 3rd party partners in order to develop new connectivity.

Desired Skills:

  • php developer
  • full stack
  • hospitality

