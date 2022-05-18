Our International Client, based in Ireland who is in the Hospitality and IT industry requires a Full Stack / PHP Developer to work remotely. Secure and stable internet is a non-negotiable.
Full-stack PHP developer with at least 2 years of relevant experience
Must have:
- 2+ years’ experience in a software development role.
- Experience developing web applications.
- Strong SQL knowledge.
- Excellent knowledge of PHP.
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively both verbally and in writing with internal teams.
- Knowledge of XML, HTML, JavaScript CSS, JSON, REST APIs.
- Experience using version control systems (e.g. Git).
- Business level English (at least upper-intermediate or better)
Nice to have:
- Relevant Technical degree.
- Basic knowledge of the command line Linux environment.
- Experience working with Scrum or other agile methodologies.
- Knowledge of Atlassian tools like Jira and Confluence.
- Experience using PostgreSQL.
- Experience using Laravel.
- Knowledge of or experience using AngularJS.
Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining their web based applications via front end coding, back end coding and database management.
- Investigating, diagnosing and resolving application related issues.
- Working within a team delivering new features to our clients on a regular basis.
- Contacting 3rd party partners in order to develop new connectivity.
Desired Skills:
- php developer
- full stack
- hospitality