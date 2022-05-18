Full Stack/ PHP Developer –

Our International Client, based in Ireland who is in the Hospitality and IT industry requires a Full Stack / PHP Developer to work remotely. Secure and stable internet is a non-negotiable.

Full-stack PHP developer with at least 2 years of relevant experience

Must have:

2+ years’ experience in a software development role.

Experience developing web applications.

Strong SQL knowledge.

Excellent knowledge of PHP.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively both verbally and in writing with internal teams.

Knowledge of XML, HTML, JavaScript CSS, JSON, REST APIs.

Experience using version control systems (e.g. Git).

Business level English (at least upper-intermediate or better)

Nice to have:

Relevant Technical degree.

Basic knowledge of the command line Linux environment.

Experience working with Scrum or other agile methodologies.

Knowledge of Atlassian tools like Jira and Confluence.

Experience using PostgreSQL.

Experience using Laravel.

Knowledge of or experience using AngularJS.

Responsibilities:

Developing and maintaining their web based applications via front end coding, back end coding and database management.

Investigating, diagnosing and resolving application related issues.

Working within a team delivering new features to our clients on a regular basis.

Contacting 3rd party partners in order to develop new connectivity.

Desired Skills:

php developer

full stack

hospitality

