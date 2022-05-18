ICT Support Supervisor at Ntice Search – Gauteng Germiston

Our Client, a conglomerate in Pumps & Valves, is looking for an ICT Support Supervisor to join their team in Johannesburg. This individual will service and assist the local IT support team in the day to day business requirements.
Responsibilities
- Supervise and support the local IT with all ICT day to day requirements.
- Support IT staff/users with all IT related requirements
- Supervise and assist with installation and maintenance of all IT related software/hardware
- Supervise and assist with server requirements (various OS)
- Supervise and assist with all PABX/VOIP requirements hardware / software
- Supervise and assist with all LAN / WAN requirements hardware / software
- Supervise and ensure all ICT processes are adhered to and functioning
- Performance monitoring and corrective actions
- IT security and user access monitoring and implementation
- Access control systems support (facilities)
- Status reports and system alert management
- IT processes control and implementation
- Assist fellow employees with daily functions as and when required
- Comply and enforce all policies and procedure
- Carry out all reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time.
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant Degree / Diploma e.g. A +/ N + MCSA / MCSE / Microsoft 365
- 3 years + support experience in an IT related field
- 2 years + supervisory experience in an IT related field
Desired Skills:
- ICT
- Support
- Supervisor