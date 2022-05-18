Implementation IT Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the successful execution of multiple projects & the efficient use of resources to create value for clients, as your technical expertise & ability to simplify complex problems in a challenging environment as an Implementation IT Project Manager, is sought by a Specialist Consultancy. Your role will also entail managing the delivery through the SDLC, Project & BAU delivery tracking while managing client requests, project scope, risk management and delivery. The successful candidate must possess a Bachelor’s level Project Management tertiary qualification or PMP/Price 2 or equivalent, preferably previous BA experience, understand financial markets & systems, have managed at least 5 IT/IT related projects and proficiency in Flexcube, HTML, CSS, SQL, Web Applications and the SDCL process. You must have an uncompromising attitude when it comes to delivering exceptional quality projects.

DUTIES:

Implement and maintain effective delivery frameworks internally and with the outsourced IT service partner.

Manage the delivery through the Software Lifecycle (SDLC) including client implementation of the change.

Project and BAU delivery tracking.

Professional project updates to clients.

Manage client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline.

Ownership of the delivery of the agreed priorities for the year.

Responsible for delivery relationship with our outsourced IT service partners.

Ensure that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery.

Develop a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery.

Take accountability for project timelines, scope, cashflow, and risk management; project delivery performance; meeting internal and external client expectations; and driving future demand.

Analyse third – party as well as internal processes and create strategies for project delivery optimization.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Project Management qualification at a Bachelor’s level or PMP/Prince 2 or equivalent qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Previous BA experience is highly preferable.

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems.

Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete Project Management lifecycle.

Knowledge of – Flexcube Front-end development technologies and tools e.g., HTML, CSS etc. Database query languages e.g., SQL. Web Applications. SDLC process.

Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality –

Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts appropriately.

Recommend methods of improvement and see that actions are implemented on time for project delivery updates.

Provide accurate and regular reports to management on performance of project delivery.

Build strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments.

Escalation of project risks and issues to management.

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional client-facing skills.

Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong organisational skills.

Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions.

Detailed orientated and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards.

Passionate about great user and client experiences.

Great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders.

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail.

Able to source information from the users/clients.

Able to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multitask across multiple projects and communicate effectively.

Unquestionable integrity and accountability.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Implementation

IT

Project

Learn more/Apply for this position