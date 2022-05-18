Infrastructure Linux Engineer

Our Client based in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha requires an Infrastructure Linux Engineer to join their team.

The Infrastructure Linux Engineer will be responsible for providing day-to-day support and maintenance on all existing Linux servers within the organisation as well as the provisioning and setup of new servers as needed. The ideal candidate should be well versed in using Linux on a daily basis, be comfortable working with virtualization as well as Active Directory provisioning with Samba

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Setup and maintain virtual environments (preferably Xen and KVM experience)

Configure and maintain storage environment (iSCSI) and filesystems (ZFS)

Setup and provision new Linux servers (CentOS/Oracle Linux/Rocky Linux)

Maintain, update and patch existing Linux servers

Scripting experience for system automation (Bash/Python)

Maintain and update ticketing and asset management systems

Active Directory maintenance

Sound knowledge of Samba setup, maintenance and troubleshooting

Database implementation and maintenance (MySQL/MSSQL)

Setup, configure and maintain new and existing webservers (Apache/Nginx/IIS), manage SSL certificates

Networking (bonding, bridging, firewalling etc…)

Linux integration with other environments (authentication/directory services)

Monitor system logs for preventative maintenance

Research new technologies and components

Minimum Requirements & Competencies:

5-10 years experience as a Linux Engineer or similar role

Relevant IT degree/diploma, Linux certification beneficial

Strong understanding and experience working with Linux servers

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Self-motivated

Be able to learn and apply new technologies quickly and efficiently

Detail oriented

Desired Skills:

Linux

iSCSI

ZFS

CentOS

Bash

Python

MySQL

