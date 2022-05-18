Our Client based in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha requires an Infrastructure Linux Engineer to join their team.
The Infrastructure Linux Engineer will be responsible for providing day-to-day support and maintenance on all existing Linux servers within the organisation as well as the provisioning and setup of new servers as needed. The ideal candidate should be well versed in using Linux on a daily basis, be comfortable working with virtualization as well as Active Directory provisioning with Samba
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Setup and maintain virtual environments (preferably Xen and KVM experience)
- Configure and maintain storage environment (iSCSI) and filesystems (ZFS)
- Setup and provision new Linux servers (CentOS/Oracle Linux/Rocky Linux)
- Maintain, update and patch existing Linux servers
- Scripting experience for system automation (Bash/Python)
- Maintain and update ticketing and asset management systems
- Active Directory maintenance
- Sound knowledge of Samba setup, maintenance and troubleshooting
- Database implementation and maintenance (MySQL/MSSQL)
- Setup, configure and maintain new and existing webservers (Apache/Nginx/IIS), manage SSL certificates
- Networking (bonding, bridging, firewalling etc…)
- Linux integration with other environments (authentication/directory services)
- Monitor system logs for preventative maintenance
- Research new technologies and components
Minimum Requirements & Competencies:
- 5-10 years experience as a Linux Engineer or similar role
- Relevant IT degree/diploma, Linux certification beneficial
- Strong understanding and experience working with Linux servers
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Self-motivated
- Be able to learn and apply new technologies quickly and efficiently
- Detail oriented
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- iSCSI
- ZFS
- CentOS
- Bash
- Python
- MySQL