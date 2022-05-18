Integrations developer – Gauteng

The Role: Reporting to the Team Leader: Business Applications, the successful candidate will manage interfaces between Business, Systems, IT and Service Provider(s) on existing systems and guide new system implementation requirements. This will include integration, design, implementation, and enactment of technology strategy

Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.

3 – 10+ years Development Experience.

+1 year experience with Microsoft Azure.

Excellent analytical and research skills.

Must also be in touch with the current technologies.

Application Automation Skills:

Application integration, APIs, and Web Services.



Experience with application integration platforms (SSIS, etc.).



Network communications, Load Balancers and Security.



Sysadmin knowledge and scripting skills.



C# and .Net Programming and frameworks.



Architectures & protocols such as REST, XML, FTP, WSDL and SOAP.



Secure transmissions, digital certification.



Data architecture and application architecture.



Oracle knowledge particularly database server expertise.

DevOps Deployment Automation Skills:

Develop new functionality using Azure Integration services for Serverless Computing in Azure Integration Services like Logic Apps, Service Bus and Event Grid



Develop with Azure Integration Services to connect cloud and on-premises applications through a unified set of cloud services with Azure API Management.



Develop Enterprise API using REST, JSON, Swagger.



Develop Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to On-Premise Integration solutions.



Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.

Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such Object-Oriented programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.

Key Accountabilities:

Putting system architecture in place for sefa

Plan, execute, and manage the integration of new applications into existing systems and software throughout the enterprise.

Review and analyse existing applications effectiveness and efficiency, and then develop strategies for improving or leveraging these systems.

Determine the requirements for new products, new systems or system changes and analyse system applicability

Develop relationships with internal business functions and suppliers.

Liaison with IT/Service provider developers to determine final deliverables, resource availability & timelines

Negotiate contracts with software and service providers

Work diligently to enhance or improve business processes via integration or, as necessary, minimise the impact of integration on those processes

Communicate timelines & deliverables to the applicable stakeholders

Manage development & rollout (with regular status updates)

Documenting system specification and keeping it updated (monthly basis)

Implement technical performance measurements

Manage Stakeholder satisfaction surveys

Identify risks and mitigation actions

Document functional and non-functional requirements for new systems

