Intermediate Desktop Support Engineer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the IT sector seeks to employ a Junior/Intermediate Desktop Support Engineer to join their team on a 3-months fixed-term contract position. Do not miss this opportunity!

Requirements:

– 2-year diploma / 3-year diploma in support services or A+ and N+

– Experience in desktop support both Hardware and Software (Onsite or remote) minimum 1 year

Duties:

– Ticket management of client queries and issues (Logged telephonically or via email).

– Setup of client software, emails and troubleshoot issues thereof.

– Managing/troubleshooting of Office365 portal and exchange.

– Hardware, Patch management and Anti-Virus maintenance conducted using RMM tools.

Desired Skills:

desktop engineer

desktop support

IT support

