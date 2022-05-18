Intermediate Desktop Support Engineer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the IT sector seeks to employ a Junior/Intermediate Desktop Support Engineer to join their team on a 3-months fixed-term contract position. Do not miss this opportunity!
Requirements:
– 2-year diploma / 3-year diploma in support services or A+ and N+
– Experience in desktop support both Hardware and Software (Onsite or remote) minimum 1 year
Duties:
– Ticket management of client queries and issues (Logged telephonically or via email).
– Setup of client software, emails and troubleshoot issues thereof.
– Managing/troubleshooting of Office365 portal and exchange.
– Hardware, Patch management and Anti-Virus maintenance conducted using RMM tools.
Desired Skills:
- desktop engineer
- desktop support
- IT support