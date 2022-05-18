Intermediate Desktop Support Engineer

May 18, 2022

Our client in the IT sector seeks to employ a Junior/Intermediate Desktop Support Engineer to join their team on a 3-months fixed-term contract position. Do not miss this opportunity!
Requirements:

– 2-year diploma / 3-year diploma in support services or A+ and N+
– Experience in desktop support both Hardware and Software (Onsite or remote) minimum 1 year

Duties:

– Ticket management of client queries and issues (Logged telephonically or via email).
– Setup of client software, emails and troubleshoot issues thereof.
– Managing/troubleshooting of Office365 portal and exchange.
– Hardware, Patch management and Anti-Virus maintenance conducted using RMM tools.

Desired Skills:

  • desktop engineer
  • desktop support
  • IT support

Learn more/Apply for this position