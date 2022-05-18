Intermediate Java Developer

Role: Intermediate Java Developer

Location: Must be Johannesburg based but remote working

Company: Large well known financial services company offering excellent benefits and educational discounts for specific private schools. Working on challenging projects within FS’s.

Requirements:

A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

4 Years+ experience with Java Development

Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience

Experienced in the following technologies:

JavaSE 1.8 SQL 2, Javascript JavaEE 6 Websphere application server v8.5

Subversion / Jenkins

Financial background an advantage

Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage

Desired Skills:

Java

JavaScript

JEE 6

Java EE 6

Websphere

JSE

SQL

