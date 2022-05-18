Intermediate Java Developer

May 18, 2022

Role: Intermediate Java Developer
Location: Must be Johannesburg based but remote working
Company: Large well known financial services company offering excellent benefits and educational discounts for specific private schools. Working on challenging projects within FS’s.
Requirements:
A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics
4 Years+ experience with Java Development
Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience
Experienced in the following technologies:

    • JavaSE 1.8

    • SQL

    • 2, Javascript

    • JavaEE 6

    • Websphere application server v8.5

  • Subversion / Jenkins

  • Financial background an advantage

  • Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • JEE 6
  • Java EE 6
  • Websphere
  • JSE
  • SQL

