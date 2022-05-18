Role: Intermediate Java Developer
Location: Must be Johannesburg based but remote working
Company: Large well known financial services company offering excellent benefits and educational discounts for specific private schools. Working on challenging projects within FS’s.
Requirements:
A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics
4 Years+ experience with Java Development
Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience
Experienced in the following technologies:
-
- JavaSE 1.8
- SQL
- 2, Javascript
- JavaEE 6
- Websphere application server v8.5
- Subversion / Jenkins
- Financial background an advantage
- Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Java
- JavaScript
- JEE 6
- Java EE 6
- Websphere
- JSE
- SQL