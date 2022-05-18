Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

May 18, 2022

Intermediate Java Developer

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3-5 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities

  • Maintenance: Check and correct problems in existing systems or processes (solve defects);
  • Develop, test and maintain the deployed software, with high quality;
  • Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency;
  • Perform accurate development estimation
  • Designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Qualifications

  • BSc in Computer Science / Diploma / Oracle Certification
  • At least 3 years of experience as a programmer in Java

Experience

  • JAVA knowledge;
  • SQL;
  • Java Enterprise Edition (EJB, JPA, JAX-RS, JAX-WS). DESIRABLE:
  • Experience in the medical insurance/healthcare industry;
  • Experience within a project environment essential (this includes project management, analysis and design, testing and training);
  • Other programing languages/frameworks: JSF/JSP, JavaScript, JQuery, AngularJS, Material Design, Bootstrap.

Learn more/Apply for this position