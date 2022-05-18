Intermediate User Experience Designer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting an Intermediate User Experience Designer to engage in internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems. and ative participation in the design community
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post grad is advantageous)
- Computer science
- Psychology
- Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
- Information Technology
- Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
Preferred Qualification:
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks
Experience required:
- 4 years or more design experience.
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
- Experiencewith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.
- Solid understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners
- Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics
- Createcompellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.) to effectively communicate UX needs to internal teams and stakeholders
- Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles
- Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well asiterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback
- Take initiative within projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines
- Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and workeffectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals
- Engagein internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems
- Active participation in the design community
Personality and Attributes:
- Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile.
- Self-motivated, a good communicator.
- Able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines.
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members.
- Excellent written and verbal communication in order to present your ideas and communicate every aspect of your designs.
- Flexibility and adaptability – as a UX designer you will be required to wear many hats.
- Empathy for users an absolute must.
- Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders and the like.
- Problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking.