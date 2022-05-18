Internal Auditor Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the ICT industry is looking for a strong Finance Business Analyst to join their team.

Duties:

Building research capabilities by collating data from different sources and communicating to all stakeholders;

Communicating solutions and ideas to stakeholders through meetings; presentations and reports generated;

Building and maintaining professional relationships with all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation;

Seeking opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the business;

Creating innovative value by identifying analytical opportunities;

Identifying business problems by analysing data and reports from various sources;

Understanding the impact of scenarios or changes on the business by developing analytical tools;

Providing meaningful recommendations, explanations, concerns or anomalies by analysing and interrogating financial information;

Ensuring that financial business analysis is conducted in line with the set standards;

Enhancing processes, policies and procedures by researching; reviewing current documents and submitting recommendations;

Ensuring compliance by following policies procedures and through data integrity;

Managing defined risks in the finance function and risk categories at targeted levels by adhering to internal and external guidelines/policies/ procedures/business rules/ compliance and governance requirements;

Ensuring value is maintained by identifying opportunities and potential risks; and addressing these;

Supporting the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewing the Company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems, processes, services and solutions are aligned;

Sharing knowledge and industry trends with the team and stakeholders during formal and informal interactions;

Obtaining buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Desired experience, skills and qualifications:

BCom degree in financial accounting or internal audit

Completed SAICA articles

Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar field

ICT sector experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Internal audit

SAICA

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Centurion

Learn more/Apply for this position