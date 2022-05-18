Internal Auditor Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the ICT industry is looking for a strong Finance Business Analyst to join their team.
Duties:
- Building research capabilities by collating data from different sources and communicating to all stakeholders;
- Communicating solutions and ideas to stakeholders through meetings; presentations and reports generated;
- Building and maintaining professional relationships with all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation;
- Seeking opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the business;
- Creating innovative value by identifying analytical opportunities;
- Identifying business problems by analysing data and reports from various sources;
- Understanding the impact of scenarios or changes on the business by developing analytical tools;
- Providing meaningful recommendations, explanations, concerns or anomalies by analysing and interrogating financial information;
- Ensuring that financial business analysis is conducted in line with the set standards;
- Enhancing processes, policies and procedures by researching; reviewing current documents and submitting recommendations;
- Ensuring compliance by following policies procedures and through data integrity;
- Managing defined risks in the finance function and risk categories at targeted levels by adhering to internal and external guidelines/policies/ procedures/business rules/ compliance and governance requirements;
- Ensuring value is maintained by identifying opportunities and potential risks; and addressing these;
- Supporting the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values by reviewing the Company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems, processes, services and solutions are aligned;
- Sharing knowledge and industry trends with the team and stakeholders during formal and informal interactions;
- Obtaining buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.
Desired experience, skills and qualifications:
- BCom degree in financial accounting or internal audit
- Completed SAICA articles
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar field
- ICT sector experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Internal audit
- SAICA
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Centurion