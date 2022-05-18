IT Developer

May 18, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Maintenance of existing applications and development of new applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • BSc Information Technology / Computer Science
  • or National Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science
  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer)

Experience & Skills

  • 5 – 10 years’ experience in Systems design, development, and implementation

Technical Skills needed

  • C# [URL Removed]
  • SQL Server
  • MVC / ASP.Net
  • WCF / Web API
  • Entity Framework
  • Problem Solving
  • Unit Testing
  • HTML / JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

Technical Skills Advantages

  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Azure
  • Mobile Development
  • WPF
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • .Net Core

Personal Attributes

  • Attention to Detail
  • Time Management
  • Teamwork
  • Initiative
  • Adaptability
  • Conformity
  • Communication

Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Service Excellence

  • Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
  • Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
  • Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
  • Attend to change of applications and reports.
  • Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Systems Development

  • Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
  • Delivering developmental efforts on time.
  • All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
  • Adhere to coding standards
  • Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT

Contribution to Teamwork in Department

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
  • Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’s core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls
  • Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
  • Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.

