IT Developer – Gauteng Sandton

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Maintenance of existing applications and development of new applications.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- BSc Information Technology / Computer Science
- or National Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer)
Experience & Skills
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in Systems design, development, and implementation
Technical Skills needed
- C# [URL Removed]
- SQL Server
- MVC / ASP.Net
- WCF / Web API
- Entity Framework
- Problem Solving
- Unit Testing
- HTML / JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps
Technical Skills Advantages
- K2 Blackpearl
- Azure
- Mobile Development
- WPF
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- .Net Core
Personal Attributes
- Attention to Detail
- Time Management
- Teamwork
- Initiative
- Adaptability
- Conformity
- Communication
Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Service Excellence
- Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Attend to change of applications and reports.
- Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Systems Development
- Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
- Delivering developmental efforts on time.
- All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
- Adhere to coding standards
- Adhere to source control policies & guidelines
LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Contribution to Teamwork in Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’s core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls
- Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately
Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
- Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.
