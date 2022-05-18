IT Project Manager at Salt

My client is a large retailer in Africa with a passion for driving forward innovation! They are looking for an experienced IT Project Manager who has experience through the full SDLC in infrastructure.

Purpose of the Job

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have SDLC and Infrastructure project management experience.

Job Objectives

Project initiation Project planning Project schedule Project budget Project quality plan Risk management plan Monitoring and controlling of project execution Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log Project status reports Project steering committee presentation Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

*Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience

5-8 years Project Management in the relevant area

Knowledge and Skills

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

* Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

* Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

* Strong communication and interpersonal skills

* Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

* Strong negotiation skills

* Experience of using project tools

* Ability to manage business expectations

* Ability to coach and mentor teammates

* Change management

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position