IT Security Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 18, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Protecting the security and integrity of data, monitor computer networks to ensure safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and proprietary data from cyber criminals.
  • Identify and remediate any vulnerabilities on the network and endpoints.
  • Proactively monitor for any threats.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • A+, N + S+ or Relevant Information Security Qualifications
  • IT Qualification

Experience & Skills

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in an IT Desktop Security Analyst role

Personal Attributes

  • Problem solving ability
  • Attention to detail
  • Speed of execution
  • Risk management skills
  • Proactive
  • Ability to work under stress / pressure

Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

  • Provide technical Hands-on, assistance, guidance & training to team members.
  • Help computer users when they need to install or learn about new security products and procedures
  • Interprets business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
  • Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

  • Deployment of patches, both Microsoft and 3rd party applications.
  • Ensure all endpoints have been fully patched within 30 days of patch release date.
  • Ensure Anti-virus is up to date with the latest version and pattern files.
  • Ensure patching agents working 100% on all endpoints.
  • Ensure Anti-virus agents works 100% on all endpoints.
  • Monitor anti-virus alerts and respond to any alerts.
  • Monitor the company’s networks for security alerts and investigate a violation when one occurs.
  • Install and use software/hardware, such as firewalls and data encryption programs, to protect sensitive information
  • Remediate results from penetration testing reports
  • Research the latest information technology security trends
  • Ensures authorised access by investigating improper access; revoking access; reporting violations
  • Administration of End Point Security Solutions and researching, designing & developing additional protection technologies.
  • Document policies, procedures, and diagrams of the endpoint security environment.
  • Maintain information security technology management based on the industry good practice frameworks consistent with the applicable laws and regulations.
  • Create new ways to solve existing production security issues.
  • Perform vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments.
  • Deliver technical reports and formal papers on test findings
  • Respond to information security issues during each stage of a project’s lifecycle
  • Develop plans to safeguard computer files against accidental or unauthorised modification, destruction, or disclosure and to meet emergency data processing needs.

Internal processes

  • Basic maintenance of system
  • Entails interface procedures and running a specific checklist through a set if specific rules and according to a specified time limit
  • Providing ideas to optimise and tweak interface procedures and run
  • Maintaining static data (capturing requests from internal and external customers and providing feedback)

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Contribution to Teamwork in Department

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and speed of information shared)
  • Contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’s core values

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off training/ skills development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
  • User training on modified products i.e., when changes are made provides training to the appropriate trainers so that Branches are made aware

Desired Skills:

  • Security Analyst
  • A+
  • N+
  • S+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

