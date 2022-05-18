Java Developer

Purpose:

The design, creation, testing, and documentation of new and amended applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards to help business be more efficient and provide a better service.

Minimum Qualification & Experience :

Required Qualification

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science

Experience :

Minimum 5 years’ experience

Skills & Competencies:

Java JEE

Jboss advantageous

Java SE certification advantageous

Payment’s system experience advantageous

Enterprise scale development

Role Outputs:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and

appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development LifeCycle (SDLC).

Support development environments.

Responsible for coding standards and peer Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards.

Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimization of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.

Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Jboss

Java SE

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position