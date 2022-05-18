Java Developer

May 18, 2022

Purpose:

The design, creation, testing, and documentation of new and amended applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards to help business be more efficient and provide a better service.

Minimum Qualification & Experience :

Required Qualification

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science

Experience :

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience

Skills & Competencies:

  • Java JEE
  • Jboss advantageous
  • Java SE certification advantageous
  • Payment’s system experience advantageous
  • Enterprise scale development

Role Outputs:

  • Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.
  • Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and
  • appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.
  • Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.
  • Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.
  • Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development LifeCycle (SDLC).
  • Support development environments.
  • Responsible for coding standards and peer Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.
  • Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.
  • Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards.
  • Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
  • Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimization of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.
  • Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
  • Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE
  • Jboss
  • Java SE
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

