Java Developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Java Developer is responsible for using development languages and tools to write, edit, maintain, and test computer software in line with user needs and business goals.
- Strong coding knowledge using either Java 8, C#,. NET, or any OOP languages
- Experience delivering projects through means of shift left strategy which apples Agile, Continuous Delivery and Continuous Integration.
- Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)
- Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design
- SDET should have knowledge about various test techniques method & corresponding tools like Junit, BDD with Cucumber, MS Test, NUnit, TestNG, Selenium WebDriver, Sikuli, JMeter, Spring Framework, Camel, Jagacy….etc
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Java Programming
- Python
- C#
- J2EE
- Spring Framework
- soap
- HTML
- Mysql
- azure
- CSS
- Spring
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma