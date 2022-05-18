Java Developer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Java Developer is responsible for using development languages and tools to write, edit, maintain, and test computer software in line with user needs and business goals.

Strong coding knowledge using either Java 8, C#,. NET, or any OOP languages

Experience delivering projects through means of shift left strategy which apples Agile, Continuous Delivery and Continuous Integration.

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)

Familiarity with databases (e.g. MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (e.g. Apache) and UI/UX design

SDET should have knowledge about various test techniques method & corresponding tools like Junit, BDD with Cucumber, MS Test, NUnit, TestNG, Selenium WebDriver, Sikuli, JMeter, Spring Framework, Camel, Jagacy….etc

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Java Programming

Python

C#

J2EE

Spring Framework

soap

HTML

Mysql

azure

CSS

Spring

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position