Java Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN high-performance & exceptional quality software solutions as your coding talents as a Java Developer is sought by a global Tech company providing cutting-edge software solutions & data analytics to the Maritime Industry. Your role will also entail developing solutions in line with GUI and UX standards defined by the organisation, reviewing & debugging code and training Junior Devs. Your tech toolset should include Java, Java EE, Spring Boot, JPA (Hibernate / EclipseLink), Git, PostgreSQL / MySQL, ReactJS, Redux, Junit Test, WebSphere, Tomcat and you must have an understanding of Containers & Microservices. This is a fully Remote role.

DUTIES:

Develop high-quality software solutions and designs.

Identify, prioritize, and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.

Develop tools and applications by producing clean, efficient code in terms of response time and overall performance.

Develop solutions in line with GUI and UX standards defined by the organisation.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

Review and debug code.

Perform Validation and Verification Testing.

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix and improve products.

Document development phases and monitor systems.

Ensure software is up to date with the latest technologies.

Train and manage a team of Junior Developers, review their work, and help them to achieve accuracy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Java, Java EE

Spring Boot

JPA (Hibernate / EclipseLink)

Understandings of Containers & Microservices

GIT

Database: PostgreSQL / MySQL

ReactJS, Redux

JUnit Test

Webserver: WebSphere, Tomcat

Good to Haves –

Worked on Agile/Scrum Team

Understanding of DevOps

Knowledge on AWS Cloud Products

IDE Tools: IntelliJ, Eclipse, VS Code

COMMENTS:

