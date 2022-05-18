Java Developer with JBoss – Gauteng Midrand

May 18, 2022

Java Developer with JBoss
Position is available for Developers to work remotely. Must have min 6 years JBoss experience, able to work BAU.

  • Design & Development on a legacy technology stack

    • Java 8

    • Jboss EAP 6.4

    • Red Linux 7.2

    • Oracle 12

    • Spring

    • Struts

    • Seam

    • ++

  • Ability to engage in a flexible way to support our internal ways of working

    • Agile

    • Waterfall

  • Work types

    • BAU breakfix

    • Security related changes

    • BAU Commercial changes – VAT Rates etc.

    • Larger project based work

Apply directly on our website. [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • JBoss
  • Java
  • Oracle
  • Red Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position