Java Developer with JBoss – Gauteng Midrand

Java Developer with JBoss

Position is available for Developers to work remotely. Must have min 6 years JBoss experience, able to work BAU.

Design & Development on a legacy technology stack

Java 8



Jboss EAP 6.4



Red Linux 7.2



Oracle 12



Spring



Struts



Seam



++

Ability to engage in a flexible way to support our internal ways of working

Agile



Waterfall

Work types

BAU breakfix



Security related changes



BAU Commercial changes – VAT Rates etc.



Larger project based work

