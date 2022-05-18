Java Developer with JBoss
Position is available for Developers to work remotely. Must have min 6 years JBoss experience, able to work BAU.
- Design & Development on a legacy technology stack
- Java 8
- Jboss EAP 6.4
- Red Linux 7.2
- Oracle 12
- Spring
- Struts
- Seam
- ++
- Ability to engage in a flexible way to support our internal ways of working
- Agile
- Waterfall
- Work types
- BAU breakfix
- Security related changes
- BAU Commercial changes – VAT Rates etc.
- Larger project based work
