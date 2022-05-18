Our client in the IT sector seeks to employ a Junior IT Network Administrator to become a part of their team. Do not miss this opportunity and apply now!
Requirements:
– Grade 12/Matric
– Minimum NDip in Information Technology
– 1-2 years’ experience working as a Network Administrator
– Very knowledgeable on MikroTik, UBNT and CISCO
– Experience designing and implementing LAN/WAN networks
– IP allocations, subnets, Vlans, PPTP, routing, tunnels etc.
– Knowledgeable on fibre and wireless network infrastructure
Desired Skills:
- network adminsitrator
- routing
- wireless infrastructure