Junior IT Network Administrator – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client in the IT sector seeks to employ a Junior IT Network Administrator to become a part of their team.

Requirements:

– Grade 12/Matric

– Minimum NDip in Information Technology

– 1-2 years’ experience working as a Network Administrator

– Very knowledgeable on MikroTik, UBNT and CISCO

– Experience designing and implementing LAN/WAN networks

– IP allocations, subnets, Vlans, PPTP, routing, tunnels etc.

– Knowledgeable on fibre and wireless network infrastructure

Desired Skills:

network adminsitrator

routing

wireless infrastructure

