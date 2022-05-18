Lead BI Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking for a Lead BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team.
We are ideally looking for someone with proven Lead Development experience, but we will also look at a strong Senior BI Developer who would like to move into a Lead role. Please get in contact interested in such an opportunity.
Duties/Responsibility:
- The area you??ll be working in aassists departments with existing and new applications, digital platforms, etc. to support digital enablement
- When working with other departments, requirements is not always 100% known.
- It is up to you to work with the customer or the BA to get the information that is
- Ability to work on a project from start to end from project kick-off to go-live and support.
- Data analysis using Data Quality Services DQS.
- Design and develop Power BI, SSRS analytic and reporting solutions
- Design and develop analytic and reporting solutions appropriate for the
- Business Intelligence platform.
- Write SQL code and SSIS packages to create/improve/automate data cleansing/ extraction processes.
- Complete change and support documentation.
- Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages using SSIS.
- Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports.
- Create and support existing data warehouses.
Troubleshooting and issue resolution.
- Mentoring junior and intermediate team members.
- Ensure stories are up to date / driving their own pipeline with work activities.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT/ BI Qualification
Relevant MS Certification
Experience required:
- Mandatory: SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI, SQL
- Preferable but highly advantageous: Azure Data Factory, MDS
Nice-to-have: Azure Functions
- Ideally someone with proven Team Lead experience