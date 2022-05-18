LeadSolutionAnalyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Lead Solution Analyst
We are looking forLead Solution Analyst Professionals with 5 years solid development experience and expertise in developing and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Background and experience
- Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment
- 7+ years of business & systems analysis experience
- Fully embedded in a DevOps team & Solution Delivery & Testing (manual)
- Solution design experience i.e. translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies
- Expertise in developing and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications (full stack across systems)
- Banking domain experience preferred
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices