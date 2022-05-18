LeadSolutionAnalyst at Reverside – Gauteng

May 18, 2022

Lead Solution Analyst

We are looking forLead Solution Analyst Professionals with 5 years solid development experience and expertise in developing and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Background and experience
  • Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment
  • 7+ years of business & systems analysis experience
  • Fully embedded in a DevOps team & Solution Delivery & Testing (manual)
  • Solution design experience i.e. translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies
  • Expertise in developing and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications (full stack across systems)
  • Banking domain experience preferred

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

