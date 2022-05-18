Machining Automation Engineer

A vacancy exists for a Machining Automation Specialist/Engineer within the Automotive Component industry.
Duties include but not limited to:
– Machine Programming (PLCs and robotics)
– Maintenance of PLCs and robots
– Installations and automation
Requirements:
Formal qualification in Engineering (National Diploma min.)
Min. 5 years’ experience working in a similar position within the automotive industry
Sound knowledge of PLCs and programming
Desired Skills:
- automation
- programming
- robotics
- #plc