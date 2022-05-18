Mobile Developer

May 18, 2022

WE HAVE 3 AVAILABLE POSITIONS:

  • Lead Mobile Developer(iSO)
  • Intermediate Mobile Developer(iSO)
  • Lead Mobile Developer(Android)

Lead/Intermediate Mobile Developer(iSO) Duties:

  • Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
  • Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
  • Source code control understanding of GIT and GITFlow
  • Experience using REST and JSON web-services
  • Experience with Azure DevOps
  • 4 years exclusive experience on Android development
  • Solid experience with Kotlin programming
  • Good understanding and experience in using app architectures
  • Good understanding of Java
  • Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial

Lead Mobile Developer(Android)

  • Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
  • Exposure to good coding standard practices
  • Experience using REST and JSON web-services
  • Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server(TFS)
  • 4 years exclusive experience on Android development
  • Solid experience with Kotlin programming
  • Good understanding and experience in using app architectures
  • Good understanding of Java
  • Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Development iOS
  • Android Development
  • Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position