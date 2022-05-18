WE HAVE 3 AVAILABLE POSITIONS:
- Lead Mobile Developer(iSO)
- Intermediate Mobile Developer(iSO)
- Lead Mobile Developer(Android)
Lead/Intermediate Mobile Developer(iSO) Duties:
- Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
- Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management
- Source code control understanding of GIT and GITFlow
- Experience using REST and JSON web-services
- Experience with Azure DevOps
- 4 years exclusive experience on Android development
- Solid experience with Kotlin programming
- Good understanding and experience in using app architectures
- Good understanding of Java
- Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial
Lead Mobile Developer(Android)
- Solid understanding of mobile development architectures
- Exposure to good coding standard practices
- Experience using REST and JSON web-services
- Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server(TFS)
- 4 years exclusive experience on Android development
- Solid experience with Kotlin programming
- Good understanding and experience in using app architectures
- Good understanding of Java
- Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Development iOS
- Android Development
- Mobile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma