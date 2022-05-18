Mobile Developer

WE HAVE 3 AVAILABLE POSITIONS:

Lead Mobile Developer(iSO)

Intermediate Mobile Developer(iSO)

Lead Mobile Developer(Android)

Lead/Intermediate Mobile Developer(iSO) Duties:

Solid understanding of mobile development architectures

Exposure to good coding standard practices and source code configuration management

Source code control understanding of GIT and GITFlow

Experience using REST and JSON web-services

Experience with Azure DevOps

4 years exclusive experience on Android development

Solid experience with Kotlin programming

Good understanding and experience in using app architectures

Good understanding of Java

Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial

Lead Mobile Developer(Android)

Solid understanding of mobile development architectures

Exposure to good coding standard practices

Experience using REST and JSON web-services

Experience with Azure DevOps or MS Team Foundation Server(TFS)

4 years exclusive experience on Android development

Solid experience with Kotlin programming

Good understanding and experience in using app architectures

Good understanding of Java

Exposure to Swift and Objective C will be beneficial

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];

Email: [Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Development iOS

Android Development

Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position