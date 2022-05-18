Mobile Developer Technical Lead – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

May 18, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a Mobile Developer Technical Lead in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

  • Must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognised tertiary institution
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Mobile Software Developer with exposure to both Android and iOS environments
  • Experience with leading and/or working in teams of at least 5 developers
  • Expertise in Java/Kotlin and Swift Programming language
  • Understanding of JSON based REST API
  • Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

