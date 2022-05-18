.Net Team Leads – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for Technical Leads for our .Net Software Development teams. Ideally based in Cape Town, however we open to remote workers.

General Requirement:

Self-Starting Leader capable of working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Developer with +5 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:

Angular 6, 7, 8.

C#.NET/ VB.Net.

MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.

CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage

Overview

Leading the Development Process

Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality

Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software

Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation

Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required

Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and other Scrum related meetings

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline, and progress for the delivery of working software

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code

Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education, and development within the team

General Responsibilities

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

BitBucket Admin

Confluence Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

SOW review

UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes

Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

Development (MS)

For more information, please contact [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net C# AWS Azure

Angular

Cloud

Front End

Learn more/Apply for this position