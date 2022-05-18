PHP Developer at Centice – Gauteng Lynnwood

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.

They are looking to take on a Software Developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

They are looking for someone with experience in building GUI applications using a mix of PHP, CodeIgnite Library, Javascript, CSS, JSON, Rest Web Services, mySQL and Cobol for the backend web services.

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Performance bonus

