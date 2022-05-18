Principal Technician at City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

WATER AND SANITATION – DISTRIBUTION SERVICES (RETICULATION)

PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN

BASIC SALARY: R477 652 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 70/22 – VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Requirements:

National diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent technical certificate

Five (5) to eight (8) years’ appropriate experience

Ability to manage technical people and an understanding of engineering concepts, systems and processes in order to evaluate service plans

Knowledge of tenders and contracts; relevant legislation, regulations, policy and procedures; legislative procedures with respect to consulting; project management; financial management; and the water and sanitation discipline

Computer literacy in MS Outlook, MS Word and MS Excel

Knowledge of SAP would be an advantage

A valid Code EB (08) driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Apply specialist knowledge and engineering principles to solve issues within the reticulation network

Compile procurement documents (tenders, works projects and quotations) for minor projects, which also includes project supervision, site inspections and hand-overs, retention inspections and close out, budget forecasting and scrutiny of quantities submitted with payment certificates by contractors for emergency and planned work

Assist the Depots by providing engineering support to investigate any issues within

Liaise with developers and their consultants regarding development plans and provide bulk services information as well as services standards and technical requirements

Monthly reporting of new infrastructure installed in the region and approval of as-built drawings.

Interact with consumers, councillors and developers, internal and external service authorities, contractors, etc

Mentor and advise junior staff.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

