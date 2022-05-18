Principal Technician at City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

ENERGY – ELECTRICITY GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION

PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN

BASIC SALARY: R477 652 PER ANNUM – REF NO: NRG 37/22

Requirements:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering

ECSA registered Professional Engineering Technician or eligible for registration

Five (5) to eight (8) years’ post-qualification experience in an electricity planning/spatial/project environment with exposure to a wide range of technologies

Good project management skills

Code B driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Conduct research and investigations including obtaining information regarding power system design, technology, project implementation and specialist activities for the design of network extensions, refurbishment of high and medium voltage network infrastructure

Prepare a strategic long-term plan for extensions and replacement of equipment on the high and medium voltage system that falls within the utility’s supply area

Facilitate the development of long-term planning projects, systems, policies and procedures and their implementation, working with other professionals in the same or related disciplines

Evaluate future major land development with Area Engineers such as conducting load forecasts of developments and compiling cost estimates for the proposed network designs of the future high and medium voltage systems for the new customers in these developments

Respond to enquiries and requests from customers and safe-keeping of documentation obtaining information regarding power system design, technology, project implementation and specialist activities for the design of network extensions, refurbishment of high and medium voltage network infrastructure.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position