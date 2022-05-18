My client based in Cape Town (Southern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Oversee, drive, and ultimately own implementation activities for multiple client projects running concurrently. Committed to client satisfaction and creation of referenceable clients
- Production of key documents, including Agendas, Minutes, Project Plans, Sprint and Status Reports, and Steering Committee presentations to senior stakeholders
- Work in close partnership with Product Consultant (BA), Design, QA, and any other necessary functions to deliver projects efficiently, with quality, and on-time
- After learning the Client platform, translate technical concepts and enable clients to drive prioritization and requirements definition leveraging the current and planned capabilities of the platform, with the assistance of a Product Consultant or Designer as needed. Keep up to date on new features and releases of the platform
- Manage project timelines, milestones, deliverables; empower the team to deliver by removing blockers, mitigating risk, and being a proactive force in the delivery lifecycle
- Open and continuous communication with the other Onboarding Project Managers to plan resource requirements and allocations for the current and future project pipeline
- Provide proactive input into the continual improvement of the Client processes and solutions
Qualifications and experience
- Client-facing project management experience (at least 5 years)
- Proven track record in successful and timely delivery of projects
- Experience in the configuration of website and / or reporting solutions
- Solid understanding of digital, SaaS, and cloud-based technology concepts gained ideally through work experience
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills. Fluent in French is a plus
- Ability to pro-actively identify and mitigate dependencies and risks, creative thinking, and problem solving
- Experience with agile delivery processes such as SCRUM and Kanban
- Confident in working with all levels of internal teams and client stakeholders, from technical teams to C-level executives
- Experience working with data-driven solutions, especially with in the asset management industry
- Desire to learn how things work and step out of your comfort zone, drive for self-development, positive outlook, and willingness to be an active participant in the growth of the Client
- Skilled in Microsoft Office Suite, Confluence, JIRA, and Smartsheets. Salesforce experience a plus
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- SaaS
- Cloud Technology
- SCRUM
- Kanban
- Jira
- Microsoft Office
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate