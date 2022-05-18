Project Manager at QES

May 18, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (South) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a contract basis

The role

  • We are looking for an experienced Project Manager for our Client Onboarding Management team.
  • The Onboarding Management teamis responsible for the implementation of all client projects (both new clients and updates for existing clients).
  • Projects vary in size and complexity and could involve any of the product offerings, including investment websites, investor portals, fund data experiences, and investment reporting.
  • Our clients are generally sales and marketing or client service teams from the world’s largest asset managers as well as boutique investment managers and hedge funds.
  • The Onboarding Project Manager is ultimately responsible for the successful management and delivery of configuration projects, requiring a broad range of skills and tools to facilitate a productive working environment and ensure all functions are able to deliver.

Required Skills

  • Client-facing project management experience (at least 5 years).
  • Proven track record in successful and timely delivery of projects.
  • Experience in the configuration of website and/or reporting solutions.
  • Solid understanding of digital, SaaS, and cloud-based technology concepts gained ideally through work experience.
  • Exceptional written and oral communication skills. Fluent in French is a plus.
  • Ability to pro-actively identify and mitigate dependencies and risks, creative thinking, and problem solving.
  • Experience with agile delivery processes such as SCRUM and Kanban.
  • Confident in working with all levels of internal teams and client stakeholders, from technical teams to C-level executives.
  • Experience working with data-driven solutions, especially with in the asset management industry.
  • Desire to learn how things work and step out of your comfort zone, drive for self-development, positive outlook, and willingness to be an active participant in the growth .
  • Skilled in Microsoft Office Suite, Confluence, JIRA, and Smartsheets. Salesforce experience a plus.

Duties

  • Oversee, drive, and ultimately own implementation activities for multiple client projects running concurrently. Committed to client satisfaction and creation of referenceable clients.
  • Production of key documents, including Agendas, Minutes, Project Plans, Sprint and Status Reports, and Steering Committee presentations to senior stakeholders.
  • Work in close partnership with Product Consultant (BA), Design, QA, and any other necessary functions to deliver projects efficiently, with quality, and on-time.
  • After learning the platform, translate technical concepts and enable clients to drive prioritization and requirements definition leveraging the current and planned capabilities of the platform, with the assistance of a Product Consultant or Designer as needed. Keep up to date on new features and releases of the platform.
  • Manage project timelines, milestones, deliverables; empower the team to deliver by removing blockers, mitigating risk, and being a proactive force in the delivery lifecycle.
  • Open and continuous communication with the other Onboarding Project Managers to plan resource requirements and allocations for the current and future project pipeline.
  • Provide proactive input into the continual improvement of processes and solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Onboarding

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

