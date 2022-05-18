Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (South) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a contract basis
The role
- We are looking for an experienced Project Manager for our Client Onboarding Management team.
- The Onboarding Management teamis responsible for the implementation of all client projects (both new clients and updates for existing clients).
- Projects vary in size and complexity and could involve any of the product offerings, including investment websites, investor portals, fund data experiences, and investment reporting.
- Our clients are generally sales and marketing or client service teams from the world’s largest asset managers as well as boutique investment managers and hedge funds.
- The Onboarding Project Manager is ultimately responsible for the successful management and delivery of configuration projects, requiring a broad range of skills and tools to facilitate a productive working environment and ensure all functions are able to deliver.
Required Skills
- Client-facing project management experience (at least 5 years).
- Proven track record in successful and timely delivery of projects.
- Experience in the configuration of website and/or reporting solutions.
- Solid understanding of digital, SaaS, and cloud-based technology concepts gained ideally through work experience.
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills. Fluent in French is a plus.
- Ability to pro-actively identify and mitigate dependencies and risks, creative thinking, and problem solving.
- Experience with agile delivery processes such as SCRUM and Kanban.
- Confident in working with all levels of internal teams and client stakeholders, from technical teams to C-level executives.
- Experience working with data-driven solutions, especially with in the asset management industry.
- Desire to learn how things work and step out of your comfort zone, drive for self-development, positive outlook, and willingness to be an active participant in the growth .
- Skilled in Microsoft Office Suite, Confluence, JIRA, and Smartsheets. Salesforce experience a plus.
Duties
- Oversee, drive, and ultimately own implementation activities for multiple client projects running concurrently. Committed to client satisfaction and creation of referenceable clients.
- Production of key documents, including Agendas, Minutes, Project Plans, Sprint and Status Reports, and Steering Committee presentations to senior stakeholders.
- Work in close partnership with Product Consultant (BA), Design, QA, and any other necessary functions to deliver projects efficiently, with quality, and on-time.
- After learning the platform, translate technical concepts and enable clients to drive prioritization and requirements definition leveraging the current and planned capabilities of the platform, with the assistance of a Product Consultant or Designer as needed. Keep up to date on new features and releases of the platform.
- Manage project timelines, milestones, deliverables; empower the team to deliver by removing blockers, mitigating risk, and being a proactive force in the delivery lifecycle.
- Open and continuous communication with the other Onboarding Project Managers to plan resource requirements and allocations for the current and future project pipeline.
- Provide proactive input into the continual improvement of processes and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Agile
- Scrum
- Onboarding
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric