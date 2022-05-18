Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (South) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on a contract basis

The role

We are looking for an experienced Project Manager for our Client Onboarding Management team.

The Onboarding Management teamis responsible for the implementation of all client projects (both new clients and updates for existing clients).

Projects vary in size and complexity and could involve any of the product offerings, including investment websites, investor portals, fund data experiences, and investment reporting.

Our clients are generally sales and marketing or client service teams from the world’s largest asset managers as well as boutique investment managers and hedge funds.

The Onboarding Project Manager is ultimately responsible for the successful management and delivery of configuration projects, requiring a broad range of skills and tools to facilitate a productive working environment and ensure all functions are able to deliver.

Required Skills

Client-facing project management experience (at least 5 years).

Proven track record in successful and timely delivery of projects.

Experience in the configuration of website and/or reporting solutions.

Solid understanding of digital, SaaS, and cloud-based technology concepts gained ideally through work experience.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills. Fluent in French is a plus.

Ability to pro-actively identify and mitigate dependencies and risks, creative thinking, and problem solving.

Experience with agile delivery processes such as SCRUM and Kanban.

Confident in working with all levels of internal teams and client stakeholders, from technical teams to C-level executives.

Experience working with data-driven solutions, especially with in the asset management industry.

Desire to learn how things work and step out of your comfort zone, drive for self-development, positive outlook, and willingness to be an active participant in the growth .

Skilled in Microsoft Office Suite, Confluence, JIRA, and Smartsheets. Salesforce experience a plus.

Duties

Oversee, drive, and ultimately own implementation activities for multiple client projects running concurrently. Committed to client satisfaction and creation of referenceable clients.

Production of key documents, including Agendas, Minutes, Project Plans, Sprint and Status Reports, and Steering Committee presentations to senior stakeholders.

Work in close partnership with Product Consultant (BA), Design, QA, and any other necessary functions to deliver projects efficiently, with quality, and on-time.

After learning the platform, translate technical concepts and enable clients to drive prioritization and requirements definition leveraging the current and planned capabilities of the platform, with the assistance of a Product Consultant or Designer as needed. Keep up to date on new features and releases of the platform.

Manage project timelines, milestones, deliverables; empower the team to deliver by removing blockers, mitigating risk, and being a proactive force in the delivery lifecycle.

Open and continuous communication with the other Onboarding Project Managers to plan resource requirements and allocations for the current and future project pipeline.

Provide proactive input into the continual improvement of processes and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Agile

Scrum

Onboarding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

