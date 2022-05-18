Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion Outlying

A vacancy is available for a skilled Project Manager experienced in Electronic Engineering and Software Development, to join our client’s Development Division.

In this role, you will be responsible for the full project management of the company’s Development Division.

Qualifications required:

At least a four-year engineering degree (BEng Electronics or Computer Engineering).

A post graduate qualification will be an advantage.

A PMP certification will be an advantage.

Successful completion of PMBOK courses will be an advantage.

Experience required:

At least 15 years’ experience in the electronic/software development industry.

At least 10 years’ software development experience.

At least 5 years’ project management experience

Sciforma experience will be an advantage.

Skills required:

Client and internal communication – weekly and monthly written reports, monthly meetings, presentation.

Documentation, presentation and technical writing.

Exception handling, problem solving and decision making (with inputs from technical people when required).

Fluent with MS-Office packages.

Understanding of procurement and production processes for electronic circuit boards.

Understanding of hardware and software development.

Contract management – able to read, interpret, understand, remember, and execute projects according to the specified terms and conditions of relevant contracts.

Able to work independently and efficiently to meet deadlines.

Self-motivated, detail-oriented and organised with good administrative skills.

Work well with management, personnel, and customer.

Have Intuitive and be creative.

Prime Responsibilities

Communication, oral and verbal, internal and external (including project documentation).

Project planning (cost, schedule, and objectives).

Project order processing.

Project execution, including escalated product support.

Project financials.

Project monitor and control.

Project sub-contracting.

Stakeholder communication.

System specification review and verification.

Adherence to the acquisition management process.

Project procurements.

Project risk management.

Project documentation.

Project closure.

Client liaison.

Requirements extraction and validation.

Business development (quotations and proposals).

Exception handling.

Resource management, including mentoring.

Process improvement and quality measurements.

Complying with company quality standard for development projects.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project plan

Managing Project Budgets

Microsoft Project

Project Delivery

Project Management Processes

MS Project

Project resources

Software Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

