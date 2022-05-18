Project Manager – Western Cape Claremont

My client based in Cape Town (Southern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Oversee, drive, and ultimately own implementation activities for multiple client projects running concurrently. Committed to client satisfaction and creation of referenceable clients

Production of key documents, including Agendas, Minutes, Project Plans, Sprint and Status Reports, and Steering Committee presentations to senior stakeholders

Work in close partnership with Product Consultant (BA), Design, QA, and any other necessary functions to deliver projects efficiently, with quality, and on-time

After learning the Client platform, translate technical concepts and enable clients to drive prioritization and requirements definition leveraging the current and planned capabilities of the platform, with the assistance of a Product Consultant or Designer as needed. Keep up to date on new features and releases of the platform

Manage project timelines, milestones, deliverables; empower the team to deliver by removing blockers, mitigating risk, and being a proactive force in the delivery lifecycle

Open and continuous communication with the other Onboarding Project Managers to plan resource requirements and allocations for the current and future project pipeline

Provide proactive input into the continual improvement of the Client processes and solutions

Qualifications and experience

Client-facing project management experience (at least 5 years)

Proven track record in successful and timely delivery of projects

Experience in the configuration of website and / or reporting solutions

Solid understanding of digital, SaaS, and cloud-based technology concepts gained ideally through work experience

Exceptional written and oral communication skills. Fluent in French is a plus

Ability to pro-actively identify and mitigate dependencies and risks, creative thinking, and problem solving

Experience with agile delivery processes such as SCRUM and Kanban

Confident in working with all levels of internal teams and client stakeholders, from technical teams to C-level executives

Experience working with data-driven solutions, especially with in the asset management industry

Desire to learn how things work and step out of your comfort zone, drive for self-development, positive outlook, and willingness to be an active participant in the growth of the Client

Skilled in Microsoft Office Suite, Confluence, JIRA, and Smartsheets. Salesforce experience a plus

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

