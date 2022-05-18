Project Manager – Western Cape Claremont

May 18, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (Southern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

  • Oversee, drive, and ultimately own implementation activities for multiple client projects running concurrently. Committed to client satisfaction and creation of referenceable clients
  • Production of key documents, including Agendas, Minutes, Project Plans, Sprint and Status Reports, and Steering Committee presentations to senior stakeholders
  • Work in close partnership with Product Consultant (BA), Design, QA, and any other necessary functions to deliver projects efficiently, with quality, and on-time
  • After learning the Client platform, translate technical concepts and enable clients to drive prioritization and requirements definition leveraging the current and planned capabilities of the platform, with the assistance of a Product Consultant or Designer as needed. Keep up to date on new features and releases of the platform
  • Manage project timelines, milestones, deliverables; empower the team to deliver by removing blockers, mitigating risk, and being a proactive force in the delivery lifecycle
  • Open and continuous communication with the other Onboarding Project Managers to plan resource requirements and allocations for the current and future project pipeline
  • Provide proactive input into the continual improvement of the Client processes and solutions

Qualifications and experience

  • Client-facing project management experience (at least 5 years)
  • Proven track record in successful and timely delivery of projects
  • Experience in the configuration of website and / or reporting solutions
  • Solid understanding of digital, SaaS, and cloud-based technology concepts gained ideally through work experience
  • Exceptional written and oral communication skills. Fluent in French is a plus
  • Ability to pro-actively identify and mitigate dependencies and risks, creative thinking, and problem solving
  • Experience with agile delivery processes such as SCRUM and Kanban
  • Confident in working with all levels of internal teams and client stakeholders, from technical teams to C-level executives
  • Experience working with data-driven solutions, especially with in the asset management industry
  • Desire to learn how things work and step out of your comfort zone, drive for self-development, positive outlook, and willingness to be an active participant in the growth of the Client
  • Skilled in Microsoft Office Suite, Confluence, JIRA, and Smartsheets. Salesforce experience a plus

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

